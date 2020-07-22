WEST BARNSTABLE – A car apparently failed to negotiate the exit 6 offramp from Route 6 eastbound to Route 132 sometime after 9 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up on its side against a tree. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The ramp was closed but the highway itself was passable. State and Barnstable Police were on scene investigating the crash.
Car rolls on side on Route 6 eastbound offramp
July 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
