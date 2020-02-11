You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car rolls over catches fire on Route 6 in Bourne

February 11, 2020


BOURNE – A traffic crash left the vehicle on its side on fire in Bourne. The crash happened about 1:30 PM Tuesday on Route 6 westbound before Exit 1C. The driver escaped safely and was not injured. The road was closed while the scene was worked causing extensive traffic backups. The crash is under investigation by State Police.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

