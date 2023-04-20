You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car runs into back of tractor trailer on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

Car runs into back of tractor trailer on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

April 20, 2023

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck the rear of a tractor trailer on Route 6 in Bourne about noon Thursday. The crash happened westbound on the approach to the Sagamore Bridge construction zone. One person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. One lane of traffic was blocked adding to delays approaching the bridge. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

