WELLFLEET – On Wednesday, September 1st the Wellfleet Police Department will be hosting a Car Seat Check-Up event at the Wellfleet Police Department from 7 AM to 12:30 PM. Officer Matt McGue will be present to check the installation of your child’s car seat, donate a new car seat to people in need, and will have educational material on-hand to pass out to parents and caregivers. If you’d like to have your child’s seat checked by a certified car seat technician, please stop by! Let’s make sure our children are safe and secure when riding in our vehicles!
Car seat safety check at Wellfleet Police on Wednesday
August 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America’s Longest War
- Cape Cod Commission Announces $149,868 in Grant Funds
- Cape Cod Real Estate Market May be Cooling Off
- Hyannis Rotary Club Raising Money For Disaster Relief In Haiti
- Cape Cod Canal Day to be held on September 18
- Massachusetts Clean Energy Researchers Share $2.6M in Grants
- “Art For Good” Fundraiser To Be Held On Saturday
- Community Health Center To Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Chatham Officials Address Drinking Water Concerns
- AAA Issues “Miles-to-Empty” Warning
- Mashpee Planning Board Reviewing Planned Supermarket Development
- CARE for the Cape & Islands Day To Be Held In October
- Mashpee Selectmen Discuss Santuit Pond Concerns