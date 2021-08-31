Car seat safety check at Wellfleet Police on Wednesday



WELLFLEET – On Wednesday, September 1st the Wellfleet Police Department will be hosting a Car Seat Check-Up event at the Wellfleet Police Department from 7 AM to 12:30 PM. Officer Matt McGue will be present to check the installation of your child’s car seat, donate a new car seat to people in need, and will have educational material on-hand to pass out to parents and caregivers. If you’d like to have your child’s seat checked by a certified car seat technician, please stop by! Let’s make sure our children are safe and secure when riding in our vehicles!