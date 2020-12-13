You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car slides into marsh in Mashpee

Car slides into marsh in Mashpee

December 12, 2020

MASHPEE – A car slid off the road into a marsh in Mashpee sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The incident happened on the causeway to Monomoscoy Island. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

