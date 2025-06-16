BARNSTABLE – A vehicle smashed into into tree on Route 6A by Harris Dental in Barnstable Village about 2:30 PM Monday afternoon. The driver of the Toyota Prius was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Car smashes into tree in Barnstable
June 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
