You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car smashes into tree in Barnstable

Car smashes into tree in Barnstable

June 16, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle smashed into into tree on Route 6A by Harris Dental in Barnstable Village about 2:30 PM Monday afternoon. The driver of the Toyota Prius was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 