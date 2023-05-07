BARNSTABLE – A car reportedly struck the side of a building at the Village Green Apartments on Independence Drive about 7:15 PM Sunday evening. The occupants of the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs. No one in the structure was injured. Damage to the building was described as minor. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Car strikes apartment building in Barnstable
May 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown’s Jerome Smith Road to Close for Sewer Work
- Christmas Tree Shops Files for Bankruptcy
- Sunday Journal – Director Nadine Pequeneza Discusses Whale Documentary Featuring Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Brewer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts
- Sunday Journal – Orleans Chamber of Commerce Finds Next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl
- COVID National, State Emergencies End May 11
- Monomoy Middle School Names New Principal
- Yarmouth Police Officer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts
- Barnstable County Sheriff Majors Awarded Medal of Valor
- Healey Provides $1.75 Million for Immigrant Assistance Program
- EPA Warns of Upcoming Summer Smog Season
- Duffy Health, Yarmouth Police Partner for Substance Use Resources
- Nova Right Whales Documentary Features Cape Experts and Locations