Car strikes apartment building in Barnstable

May 7, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A car reportedly struck the side of a building at the Village Green Apartments on Independence Drive about 7:15 PM Sunday evening. The occupants of the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs. No one in the structure was injured. Damage to the building was described as minor. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

