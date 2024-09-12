BOURNE – A vehicle struck a building in Bourne shortly after 3 PM Thursday. The collision happened at the Cubellis Professional Building at 243 Main Street. According to reports, the vehicle involved was a Tesla. The driver was not injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Car strikes building in Bourne
September 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Margaritaville Project Construction Company Pays Labor Law Penalties
- Man Pleads Guilty To Vineyard Bank Robbery
- Bacteria Outbreak at Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster
- Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $714 Million Supplemental Budget to Close Fiscal Year
- Human Case Of West Nile Virus Reported In Barnstable
- Wage Dispute Between Visiting Nurses And Cape Cod Healthcare Concludes With Contract Agreement
- Barnstable County Commissioners Call On Governor Healey To Stop Proposed Machine Gun Range
- Broadband on Cape Cod Needs Work, says New Commission Assessment
- PICS: Shark Season Only Just Beginning, Say Experts
- Dredging Operations Starting This Week In Bourne
- Rabies Vaccine Baits To Be Aerially Distributed Tuesday
- Barnstable Fire Department And St. Mary’s Team Up For Sixteenth 9/11 Day Of Remembrance
- SouthCoast Eager to Get Started on Offshore Development