You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes building in Bourne

Car strikes building in Bourne

September 12, 2024

BOURNE – A vehicle struck a building in Bourne shortly after 3 PM Thursday. The collision happened at the Cubellis Professional Building at 243 Main Street. According to reports, the vehicle involved was a Tesla. The driver was not injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 