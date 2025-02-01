FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a building in Falmouth shortly before noon Saturday. The collision happened at a commercial building at 424 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage around some entry doors. Falmouth Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes building in Falmouth
February 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
