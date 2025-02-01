You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes building in Falmouth

Car strikes building in Falmouth

February 1, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a building in Falmouth shortly before noon Saturday. The collision happened at a commercial building at 424 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage around some entry doors. Falmouth Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

