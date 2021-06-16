You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes building in Falmouth

June 16, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a building in Falmouth just before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street in the area of Safelite Auto Glass. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The building’s sprinkler system was reportedly activated by the crash. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

