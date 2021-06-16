FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a building in Falmouth just before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street in the area of Safelite Auto Glass. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The building’s sprinkler system was reportedly activated by the crash. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes building in Falmouth
June 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
