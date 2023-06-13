You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Jeep strikes building in Harwich

Video: Jeep strikes building in Harwich

June 13, 2023



HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash led to a Jeep striking a business in Harwich around 4:45 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at Blackbeard’s Bait and Tackle on Route 28 near the Dennis line. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A building inspector was called to check damage to the bricks on the side of the building, which was formerly a Friendly’s Restaurant. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.
Top photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha061323 Jeep into building from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 