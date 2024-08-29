You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes building in Hyannis

August 29, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck a building in Hyannis just before 1 PM Thursday. The crash happened at 37 Hinckley Road behind the BJ’s Gas off Route 132. The driver of the Ford Explorer was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the damage to a metal clad building. Further details were not immediately available.

