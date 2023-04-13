You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes building in Hyannis

Car strikes building in Hyannis

April 13, 2023

HYANNIS – A car struck a building in Hyannis sometime before 3:30 PM Thursday. It happened at a strip mall on Enterprise Road housing CB Perkins smoke shop. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

