ORLEANS – A car reportedly struck a building in Orleans shortly before 12:30 PM. The crash happened at 30 Main Street a building housing several businesses. The driver was evaluated at the scene. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was not believed to be major. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Car strikes building in Orleans
May 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
