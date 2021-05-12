You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes building in Orleans

Car strikes building in Orleans

May 12, 2021

Jeff Notaro/CWN

ORLEANS – A car reportedly struck a building in Orleans shortly before 12:30 PM. The crash happened at 30 Main Street a building housing several businesses. The driver was evaluated at the scene. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was not believed to be major. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

