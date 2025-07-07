You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes building in Provincetown

Car strikes building in Provincetown

July 6, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – A car struck a building at the corner of Montello Street and Commercial Street in Provincetown just before 11 PM Sunday evening. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

