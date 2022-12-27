MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
December 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
