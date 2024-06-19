You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes Falmouth grocery store

Car strikes Falmouth grocery store

June 19, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the Jack in the Beanstalk grocery store at 800 Gifford Street Extension just before 2 PM Wednesday. There were no injuries reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was not believed to be structural in nature. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

