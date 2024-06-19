FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the Jack in the Beanstalk grocery store at 800 Gifford Street Extension just before 2 PM Wednesday. There were no injuries reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was not believed to be structural in nature. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Car strikes Falmouth grocery store
June 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New State Regulations Target Low-Income Solar Hookups
- Search For New Bourne Fire Station Site Continues
- Barnstable To Host Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday
- Study By Universal Drugstore Finds Sharp In-State Rise In Healthcare Costs
- Barnstable County Health Officials Remind Public To Be Cautious During Heat Wave
- Warren Pumps Brakes on Joint Base Gun Range Funding
- Celtics Beat Mavericks In 2024 NBA Finals
- New Steamship Authority Port Captain Has Been Named
- Monomoy School District, Teachers’ Union Agree To New Deal
- Massachusetts Receives EPA Funding For Water Quality Monitoring
- NOAA Researches Encounter Over 160 Whales During Aerial Survey
- Pavement Milling Scheduled In Sandwich
- WE CAN Announces 2024 Woman Of The Year