SANDWICH – A car crashed into a garage at a house in Sandwich around 12:45 PM Monday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Chipman Road to evaluate the driver. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The incident is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Car strikes garage in Sandwich
August 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
