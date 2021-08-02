You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes garage in Sandwich

Car strikes garage in Sandwich

August 2, 2021

SANDWICH – A car crashed into a garage at a house in Sandwich around 12:45 PM Monday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Chipman Road to evaluate the driver. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The incident is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

