WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle struck a guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable sometime after 3 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound at the Route 132 offramp. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Car strikes guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable
October 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
