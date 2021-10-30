You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Car strikes guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable

October 30, 2021

AAP/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle struck a guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable sometime after 3 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound at the Route 132 offramp. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

