Car strikes guardrail, overturns in Falmouth

Car strikes guardrail, overturns in Falmouth

June 4, 2023

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a guardrail and overturned in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Oxbow Road. The driver was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

