Car strikes Harwich liquor store

May 23, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A car crashed into Main Street Liquors on Route 28 in Harwich about 4:15 PM Friday afternoon. The driver was evaluated at the scene. A building inspector was called to the scene where two support poles for the front were damaged and the wall may have been struck. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

