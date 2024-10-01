You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes house in Bourne injuring driver

Car strikes house in Bourne injuring driver

October 1, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a house in Bourne around 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at a residence on Harbor Drive in Pocasset. Firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle which was left precariously hanging on a wall. She was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Bourne Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 