BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a house in Bourne around 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at a residence on Harbor Drive in Pocasset. Firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle which was left precariously hanging on a wall. She was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Bourne Police are investigating the incident.
Car strikes house in Bourne injuring driver
October 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
