Car strikes house in Falmouth

July 6, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a house in Falmouth sometime before 3:30 PM Saturday. The collision happened on Little Rock Avenue. No injuries were reported but there was significant damage that a building inspector was called to check. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

