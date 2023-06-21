BOURNE – A car reportedly struck the Community Health Care building on Waterhouse Road in Bourne shortly before 10 AM Wednesday. The driver was not injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes medical building in Bourne
June 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Underwater Noises Heard in Search for Submersible Missing Near Titanic
- Mass. Joins Multi-State Request for Federal Aid on Energy Projects
- Bourne Officials to Present Updated Housing Production Draft
- Potted Plants for Seniors Bringing New Food Truck to Cape Cod
- New Study Tackles Stormwater in Yarmouth
- Barnstable County Launches New Study into Cape’s Water
- Federal Court Sides with Lobster Fishers in Whale Protection Case
- Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction Begins Tuesday
- Barnstable Approves $83M for School District
- Cape Chamber of Commerce to Host Quahog Day Event Wednesday
- Local College Readies as Student Loan Repayments Loom
- UPDATE: Coast Guard Searching for Submersible Missing 900 Miles Off Cape Coast
- Army Corps To Perform Paving And Sealing Work In Bourne