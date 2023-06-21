You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes medical building in Bourne

Car strikes medical building in Bourne

June 21, 2023

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck the Community Health Care building on Waterhouse Road in Bourne shortly before 10 AM Wednesday. The driver was not injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 