Car strikes pizzeria in Centerville

Car strikes pizzeria in Centerville

January 18, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A car struck the building housing Pinocchio’s Pizza in the Centerville Plaza shortly before 5:30 PM Saturday. The driver was not injured and no one in the building was hurt either. There was enough damage to the Falmouth Road building to call a building inspector to the scene to evaluate the situation. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

