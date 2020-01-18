CENTERVILLE – A car struck the building housing Pinocchio’s Pizza in the Centerville Plaza shortly before 5:30 PM Saturday. The driver was not injured and no one in the building was hurt either. There was enough damage to the Falmouth Road building to call a building inspector to the scene to evaluate the situation. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Car strikes pizzeria in Centerville
January 18, 2020
