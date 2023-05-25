BREWSTER – A car reportedly struck a utility pole in Brewster around 5:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Slough Road at James Burr Road. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Eversource was called to make repairs. Power was reported out to 233 customers in the area. Slough Road was expected to be closed in the area for an extended time. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes pole in Brewster
May 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
