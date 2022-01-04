You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup strikes pole, rolls on side on Route 28 in Harwich

Pickup strikes pole, rolls on side on Route 28 in Harwich

January 4, 2022

Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

Harwich Police/CWN

HARWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck  a utility pole and rolled on its side in Harwich about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Gemini Lane. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma did not appeared to have suffered any serious injuries but had to be extricated from the wreckage. Eversource was called to replace the pole and restore service to about 73 customers affected. Route 28 was expected to be closed between Pleasant Bay Road and Tar Kiln Road for some time. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

