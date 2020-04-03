FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled on its side in Falmouth sometime after 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at Pina Lane north of Route 28. The driver was reportedly conscious but had to be extricated from the wreckage. Eversource was called to assess the pole. Motorists were urged to avoid that section of Sandwich Road between Route 28 and Brick Kiln Road. The crash remains under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car strikes pole, rolls on side on Sandwich Road in Falmouth
April 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
