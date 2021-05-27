Car strikes pole, rolls over in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled over in Hyannis around 2:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Marston Avenue off Scudder Avenue. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Marstons Avenue was expected to be closed in the area for some time while the pole was replaced. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.