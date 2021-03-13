BOURNE – A vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne around 3:45 PM. The crash happened on MacArthur Bouelvard (Route 28) southbound near Clay Pond Road. The driver had to be extricated but did not appear to be seriously injured. Eversource was called to replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Car strikes pole, rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne
March 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bill Filed to End Daylight Savings Time
- A Year of Distance Learning Wears Thin
- Cape Cod Businesses Continue to Feel COVID Impacts
- Feds Ease Nursing Home Visitation Rules
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Announces COVID Vaccination Appointments
- Lauf Proud of Community COVID Response, Ready to Expand Vaccinations
- Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com
- Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
- Biden Aims for Quicker Shots, “Independence From This Virus”
- A Year Later, Cape Cod COVID Task Force Working Towards Recovery
- Fire Officials Urge Residents to Check Alarms as Clocks Spring Forward
- Steamship Authority Seeking Input on Woods Hole Project