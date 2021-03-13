You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes pole, rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne

Car strikes pole, rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne

March 13, 2021

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne around 3:45 PM. The crash happened on MacArthur Bouelvard (Route 28) southbound near Clay Pond Road. The driver had to be extricated but did not appear to be seriously injured. Eversource was called to replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

