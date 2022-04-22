You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes pole, tree, house in Falmouth

Car strikes pole, tree, house in Falmouth

April 22, 2022

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole, tree and a house in Falmouth around 6:30 PM. The incident happened at the intersection of Menauhant Road & Maravista Avenue. The driver escaped any serious injury. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. Utility crews were called to check the pole. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

