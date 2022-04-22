FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole, tree and a house in Falmouth around 6:30 PM. The incident happened at the intersection of Menauhant Road & Maravista Avenue. The driver escaped any serious injury. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. Utility crews were called to check the pole. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes pole, tree, house in Falmouth
April 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
