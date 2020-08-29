MASHPEE – A car crashed into the rear of the L.L. Bean store at the Mashpee Commons shortly before 4 PM Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries. There was some damage to the rear of the business and a building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Car strikes rear of L.L. Bean store in Mashpee
August 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
