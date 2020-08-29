You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes rear of L.L. Bean store in Mashpee

August 29, 2020

MASHPEE – A car crashed into the rear of the L.L. Bean store at the Mashpee Commons shortly before 4 PM Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries. There was some damage to the rear of the business and a building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

