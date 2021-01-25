You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes South Dennis Post Office

Car strikes South Dennis Post Office

January 25, 2021

SOUTH DENNIS – A car struck the South Dennis Post Office on Market Street late Monday Morning. The driver was not seriously injured and no one in the building was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

