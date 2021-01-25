SOUTH DENNIS – A car struck the South Dennis Post Office on Market Street late Monday Morning. The driver was not seriously injured and no one in the building was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Car strikes South Dennis Post Office
January 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
