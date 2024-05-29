You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes traffic light control box in Yarmouth

Car strikes traffic light control box in Yarmouth

May 28, 2024

YARMOUTH – A car struck a traffic light control box in Yarmouth around 11:15 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Willow Street by Higgins Crowell Road. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The traffic lights were reportedly not working after the crash. Motorists are reminded that intersections with non-working traffic lights should be treated as a 4-way stop.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 