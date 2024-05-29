Car strikes traffic light control box in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A car struck a traffic light control box in Yarmouth around 11:15 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Willow Street by Higgins Crowell Road. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The traffic lights were reportedly not working after the crash. Motorists are reminded that intersections with non-working traffic lights should be treated as a 4-way stop.