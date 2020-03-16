You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes tree, hydrant injuring five in Brewster

March 15, 2020

BREWSTER – Five people were evaluated after a vehicle apparently lost control and struck a fire hydrant and tree. The crash happened around 10 PM Sunday evening in the 800 block of Millstone Road in Brewster. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

