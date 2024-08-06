CHATHAM – A car struck a tree in Chatham late Monday evening. The collision happened on Route 28 at Crowell Road. The driver was extricated by firefighters and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes tree in Chatham late Monday evening
August 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
