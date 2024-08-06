You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes tree in Chatham late Monday evening

August 6, 2024

CHATHAM – A car struck a tree in Chatham late Monday evening. The collision happened on Route 28 at Crowell Road. The driver was extricated by firefighters and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

