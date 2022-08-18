HYANNIS – A car struck a tree and overturned in Hyannis around 6 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Pitcher’s Way at Sterling Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang was able to self extricate and was evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car strikes tree, rolls over in Hyannis
August 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
