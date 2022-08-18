You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes tree, rolls over in Hyannis

Car strikes tree, rolls over in Hyannis

August 18, 2022



HYANNIS – A car struck a tree and overturned in Hyannis around 6 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Pitcher’s Way at Sterling Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang was able to self extricate and was evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

