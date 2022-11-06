You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne

November 6, 2022

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads.  The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

