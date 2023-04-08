Car strikes utility pole, church in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole before crashing into a church in Falmouth. The incident happened at the Waquoit Congrational Church on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) at Parsons Lane. The driver appeared to have escape serious injury and no other injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed in the area due to the pole and wires. Eversource was reporting 1,374 customers loss power due to the crash. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the church. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.