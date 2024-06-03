You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Eastham

Car strikes utility pole in Eastham

June 3, 2024

EASTHAM – A car struck a utility pole shortly after 8 AM Monday. The crash happened on Schoolhouse Road at Deerfield Lane. The driver was not injured. Eversource crews were called to replace the pole. Schoolhouse Road was closed between Nauset Road and Meetinghouse Road. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

