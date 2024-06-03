EASTHAM – A car struck a utility pole shortly after 8 AM Monday. The crash happened on Schoolhouse Road at Deerfield Lane. The driver was not injured. Eversource crews were called to replace the pole. Schoolhouse Road was closed between Nauset Road and Meetinghouse Road. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes utility pole in Eastham
June 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gateway Airport To Celebrate Inaugural Landing In New Partnership With American Airlines
- Portions Of Nauset Beach To Close To Protect Hatching Shorebirds
- Nantucket Holds Town Elections And Annual Town Meeting
- Wellfleet Officially Signs Next Admin
- Community Health Focus Group Meeting Tuesday
- Theater Apologizes For Comments By Jaws Actor
- Yarmouth Housing Authority Subject Of Open Meeting Law Complaint
- Provincetown Holding Active Shooter Training
- Two Vacant Seats On Truro Select Board Decided
- Cape Cod Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Stock Fraud Case
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – “Buck” the Pirate (Chris Shultz) Talks Pirate Festival This Weekend and Next
- Heroes In Transition To Hold Veterans Open House Discussing Equine Therapy Programs
- Cyanobacteria Alert for Boland Pond, Orleans