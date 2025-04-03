FALMOUTH – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 9 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Sam Turner Road off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) The driver did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. The pole was broken and Eversource crews were notified. Sam Turner Road was expected to be closed in the area for an extended time. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth
April 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mass DPU Orders Refunds For Thousands Of National Grid Gas Customers After Months-Long Billing Problems
- Wendy’s Wants Old Bank Space as Drive Thru, Residents Pushing Back
- Contracts Again Delayed Between States and Offshore Wind
- Dennis Moves Voting Location Ahead of Town Election
- Orleans Considering Rental Registration Fee
- Advocates Say Unveiled Joint Base Documents Show Echoed Concerns on Gun Range
- Ecological Grants Support Wetland Restoration
- Bourne High School Receives Grants To Expand Tech Offerings
- Cape Cod Commission Exploring Possible Usage Of Tiered Water Rates
- Wychmere Hotel Plans Pulled Back
- Falmouth Board Approves 20 MPH Speed Limit On Roads Near Beaches
- Nantucket Challenges Offshore Wind Development Permits
- Barnstable Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection