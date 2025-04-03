You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth

Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth

April 3, 2025

FALMOUTH – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 9 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Sam Turner Road off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) The driver did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. The pole was broken and Eversource crews were notified. Sam Turner Road was expected to be closed in the area for an extended time. Further details were not immediately available.

