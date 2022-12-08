FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Acapesket Road. Live wires were down in the roadway prompting the closure of Acapesket Road south of Irene Ave. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Nearly 1,000 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Line crews were enroute to the scene to make repairs.
Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth
December 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
