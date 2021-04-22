You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Harwich

Car strikes utility pole in Harwich

April 22, 2021

HARWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Harwich around 2:3o PM Friday. The crash happened in front of 140 Forest Road. The driver was able to get out of the car and was evaluated. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Traffic was expected to be detoured around the scene for an extended time. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

