HARWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Harwich around 2:3o PM Friday. The crash happened in front of 140 Forest Road. The driver was able to get out of the car and was evaluated. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Traffic was expected to be detoured around the scene for an extended time. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes utility pole in Harwich
April 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
