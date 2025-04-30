You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Osterville

Car strikes utility pole in Osterville

April 30, 2025

OSTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Osterville about 4:20 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street by Ships Eagle Lane. The driver was evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Downed wires sparked a small brush fire which crews kept in check until Eversource could cut power. Main Street was expected to be closed between Ships Eagle Lane and Starboard Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

