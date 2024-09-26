You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Sandwich knocking out power to 1,800 customers

Car strikes utility pole in Sandwich knocking out power to 1,800 customers

September 25, 2024

SANDWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Sandwich around 10:15 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Snake Pond Road at Cross Hill Road. One person was evaluated for injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole which was brought down, knocking out power to 1,800 customers. Shortly after 11 PM, Eversource was able to use remote switching to reduce the outage to 500 customers.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 