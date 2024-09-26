SANDWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Sandwich around 10:15 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Snake Pond Road at Cross Hill Road. One person was evaluated for injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole which was brought down, knocking out power to 1,800 customers. Shortly after 11 PM, Eversource was able to use remote switching to reduce the outage to 500 customers.
Car strikes utility pole in Sandwich knocking out power to 1,800 customers
September 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
