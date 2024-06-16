You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth knocking out power

Car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth knocking out power

June 16, 2024

YARMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole shortly before 2 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Camp Street. The driver was not with the vehicle when officials arrived. Power was knocked out in the area. Eversource worked to switch around and reduce the outage while line crews repaired the damage. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

