YARMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole shortly before 2 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Camp Street. The driver was not with the vehicle when officials arrived. Power was knocked out in the area. Eversource worked to switch around and reduce the outage while line crews repaired the damage. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth knocking out power
June 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hyannis Road Work To Begin On Monday
- Sandwich To Host Presentation On Proposed Shared-Use Bike Path
- Boater Arrested On Nantucket Last Fall Has Pleaded Guilty
- Recreational Area Repairs In Bourne
- Massachusetts Cannabis Commission Adjusts Rules On Transporting Product
- Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien To Retire In July
- Federal Officials Release Long-Term Plan For Northeast Canyons And Seamounts National Monument
- VIDEO: Local Eastham Author and Librarian Corey Farrenkopf Talks New Book “Living in Cemeteries”
- First Shark of Season Detected In Cape Cod Waters
- VIDEO: Cape and Islands United Way Recognizes Cape Cod 5’s Robert Talerman
- LISTEN: Alvin, 60-Year-Old WHOI Submarine, Guiding Exploration Of Pacific Hotspots
- Cape Cod 5 Plans To Expand Orleans Center; CEO Joins State Banker Board
- Commonwealth Reports Slight Decrease In Opioid Overdose Deaths