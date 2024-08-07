EASTHAM – A car struck a utility pole in Eastham shortly after 4 PM. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) between Governor Prence Road and Hememway Road. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Traffic was detoured at both Governor Prence and Hemenway so motorists should plan on delays as they follow the detour due to the broken pole. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes utility pole on Route 6 in Eastham
August 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
