Car strikes utility pole on Route 6 in Eastham

August 7, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

EASTHAM – A car struck a utility pole in Eastham shortly after 4 PM. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) between Governor Prence Road and Hememway Road. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Traffic was detoured at both Governor Prence and Hemenway so motorists should plan on delays as they follow the detour due to the broken pole. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

