HARWICH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole and rolled on its side in Harwich about 12:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Bank Street near Freeman Street. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage of the Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Fortunately there did not appear to be any serious injury to the driver nor their dog. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Bank Street was expected to remain closed for some time. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Pickup truck strikes utility pole, rolls on side in Harwich
March 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
