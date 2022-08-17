FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
August 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
