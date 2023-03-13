You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes VA clinic in Hyannis

Car strikes VA clinic in Hyannis

March 13, 2023

HYANNIS – A car reportedly struck the VA clinic on Stevens Street in Hyannis about 1:30 PM Monday. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was described as minor. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

