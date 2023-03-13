HYANNIS – A car reportedly struck the VA clinic on Stevens Street in Hyannis about 1:30 PM Monday. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was described as minor. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car strikes VA clinic in Hyannis
March 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
